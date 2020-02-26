Florida Georgia Line Make Plea For Collaboration With Carrie Underwood

The guys in Florida Georgia Line are itching to work with Carrie Underwood, and they took to social media to try to make it happen. The pair shared a video on Instagram in the hopes of getting Carrie’s attention, with Tyler Hubbard noting, “We’d really love for Carrie Underwood to hear this song,” sharing that they wrote it with Julia Michaels.

“We think it would be a massive collaboration; we’d love to send it to you,” he adds. “We don’t have your email or your phone number, so we’re just going to play a little.”

FGL played a snippet of the song, and added the caption, “@carrieunderwood whether you know it or not, we are huge fans of you and we have always wanted to do a song with you we’ve just been waiting on the right one. We think this is it.”