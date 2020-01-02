Florida Georgia Line 'Strategize' To Step Their Game Up

Florida Georgia Line members Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley's resolutions for 2020 as a duo were set at least a year ago. The guys strategize about their career goals long in advance of making them happen. Tyler Hubbard explains, “We talk about what the goal is, how many shows we want to do. Obviously, we just want to continue to write songs every year and try to continue to better ourselves in each area of our life. That’s kind of broad obviously, but I’d say we strategize pretty hard – everything from single choices to album rollout plan to tour and production and who we’re going to bring out. You’re always kind of planning a year in advance for everything. So we stay a year ahead of it and continue to try to plan and strategize and step our game up along the way.”

Some of FGL's early 2020 plans include continuing to promote their latest single, “Blessings,” preparing for the release of their fifth studio album, and heading out on the Kenny Chesney-headlined Chillaxification Tour this summer along with Old Dominion.

FGL has three songs among Billboard's Top Country Songs of the Decade list -- "Meant To Be" with Bebe Rexha sits at Number One, followed by "Cruise" at Number Three and "H.O.L.Y." at Number Five.