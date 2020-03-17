Free Homeschooling Resources for Parents

Due to coronavirus-related school closures, parents across the country are suddently in a position where they need to be both parent and teacher. Understandably, many parents are a little unsure of where to start.

In a show of generosity and solidarity, a number of schools, media outlets, and non-profits are offering free educational resources to help ease the transition. Today compiled a list of these resources, and we've listed them below for your convenience:

1. Check your school's website.

Many public school systems are setting up online learning options and have posted resources for parents.

Additionally, NBC News produces a Parent Toolkit to help parents stay up-to-date with school subjects by grade.

2. Create a schedule that you and your child can follow every day.

Teacher Truths shared this sample schedule on their Twitter late last week.

If you’re trying to figure out how to engage your kids after March Break, take a look at this COVID-19 daily schedule. pic.twitter.com/ogaBVkvh8q — Teacher Truths (@ONTeacherSays) March 14, 2020

3. Take advantage of free educational websites.

Some of the most popular ones include Prodigy Math, Duolingo, and CK-12.

Scholastic is offering 20 days of free resources for parents with K-9 students.

4. Listen to daily read alouds from your favorite children's authors on social media.

Follow along with our #OperationStorytime today! Your fave authors, illustrators, & celebs are here to read their stories for your kids' enjoyment — hopefully a nice way to keep them entertained while staying indoors: https://t.co/xfhENjVl4X — Romper (@romper) March 16, 2020

5. Watch webinars with your kids.

Video instruction is available from Khan Academy and Mystery Science.

Children's authors are also providing drawing tutorials and journal prompts.

Video of Announcing: LUNCH DOODLES with Mo Willems!

Video of Draw Every Day with JJK: Intro - ep. 1

6. Listen to audiobooks and podcasts.

Pinna is offering 2 months free subscription for kids 3-12 with the promocode PINNA4KIDS.

Stitcher is also an excellent resource for podcasts and you can create an account for free. Recommended podcasts for kids include WOW in the World, Story Pirates, and Brains On!

7. Check Out Ebooks.

Libby and Kanopy are recommended online library resources, and the Epic! reading app has announced that it will be made available to parents for free for the remainder of the school year.

8. Print activity sheets.

A wide variety of activity sheets exist online and are only one google search away. Some children's authors are also posting activity sheets throughout the week.

Another fresh batch of activities is up at my site:https://t.co/elSYH2RkBR



These are "Finish the Comic!" Comics, in which kids are tasked with using inferencing skills and their imaginations to complete incomplete comics.



I plan to post more new activities every day or two. pic.twitter.com/e1egXv4tSY — Jarrett Lerner (@Jarrett_Lerner) March 15, 2020

9. Get some exercise.

It's no secret that kids have a LOT of energy.

Go Noodle has free resources available for play time.

Cosmic Kids Yoga has plenty of videos available on their YouTube channel:

Video of Welcome to Cosmic Kids! Yoga and mindfulness for kids.

10. Watch documentaries.

Commonsense media has a list of documentaries for kids.

We hope these tips help! To all the parents out there who are still adjusting to a homeschool schedule, the most important thing to remember is to be kind to yourself and your kids. We're all just doing our best and taking it one day at a time.