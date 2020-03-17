Free Homeschooling Resources for Parents
Due to coronavirus-related school closures, parents across the country are suddently in a position where they need to be both parent and teacher. Understandably, many parents are a little unsure of where to start.
In a show of generosity and solidarity, a number of schools, media outlets, and non-profits are offering free educational resources to help ease the transition. Today compiled a list of these resources, and we've listed them below for your convenience:
1. Check your school's website.
Many public school systems are setting up online learning options and have posted resources for parents.
Additionally, NBC News produces a Parent Toolkit to help parents stay up-to-date with school subjects by grade.
2. Create a schedule that you and your child can follow every day.
Teacher Truths shared this sample schedule on their Twitter late last week.
If you're trying to figure out how to engage your kids after March Break, take a look at this COVID-19 daily schedule.
3. Take advantage of free educational websites.
Some of the most popular ones include Prodigy Math, Duolingo, and CK-12.
Scholastic is offering 20 days of free resources for parents with K-9 students.
Scholastic has you covered with engaging online resources. Our free Virtual Learning Resource Center for grades PreK to 9 has 20 days of lessons across all content areas.
4. Listen to daily read alouds from your favorite children's authors on social media.
Starting on Monday, at 6pm GMT / 2pm EST / 11am PST I will be reading one of my books every weekday, and talking about some of the things that went into making it. Also, my pal, and one of the best storybook writers in a generation @macbarnett will be doing the same with his books daily, an hour later. And the genius minds behind @kaleidoscopeire are doing a daily creative project called 'Home Club', also starting Monday.
Your fave authors, illustrators, & celebs are here to read their stories for your kids' enjoyment — hopefully a nice way to keep them entertained while staying indoors
Tomorrow morning (3/15) at noon Pacific I'm going to read my first picture book, Billy Twitters and His Blue Whale Problem, out loud right here on Instagram Live. Then on Monday at noon I'm going to read my second picture book. I'll keep going for a while, probably. I've got about a month's worth of picture books, and if we run out I might read some chapter books or something.
5. Watch webinars with your kids.
Video instruction is available from Khan Academy and Mystery Science.
Children's authors are also providing drawing tutorials and journal prompts.
I'll be posting art assignments here every weekday morning when I can. They'll be designed for kids and grownups alike. Here is your first assignment: DRAW A SELF-PORTRAIT Draw a picture of yourself from the shoulders up. Then draw a fancy frame around the portrait and write your name at the bottom in nice letters. The template will help you figure out how to draw a human face - how much space there is between all of its parts and what goes where. Draw on paper and use any art materials you want: pens, markers, paint, pencils. You can work in color or in black and white. While you draw, look in the mirror and ask yourself these questions: What color are my eyes? What shape are they? Are my eyelashes light or dark? What color and shape are my eyebrows? What color is my nose? Does is turn up or down? What color is my skin? Do I have freckles? Moles? What color is my hair? Is it long, short, curly, straight? What does my mouth look like? Can I see my ears?
6. Listen to audiobooks and podcasts.
Pinna is offering 2 months free subscription for kids 3-12 with the promocode PINNA4KIDS.
Pinna is offering 2 months free subscription for kids 3-12 with the promocode PINNA4KIDS. To unlock unlimited access to thousands of podcast episodes, audiobooks, music & more, visit Pinna.fm and create an account. In Step 2, enter the promo code PINNA4KIDS and complete the sign up process.
Stitcher is also an excellent resource for podcasts and you can create an account for free. Recommended podcasts for kids include WOW in the World, Story Pirates, and Brains On!
7. Check Out Ebooks.
Libby and Kanopy are recommended online library resources, and the Epic! reading app has announced that it will be made available to parents for free for the remainder of the school year.
8. Print activity sheets.
A wide variety of activity sheets exist online and are only one google search away. Some children's authors are also posting activity sheets throughout the week.
Another fresh batch of activities is up at my site
These are "Finish the Comic!" Comics, in which kids are tasked with using inferencing skills and their imaginations to complete incomplete comics.
I plan to post more new activities every day or two.
9. Get some exercise.
It's no secret that kids have a LOT of energy.
Go Noodle has free resources available for play time.
Cosmic Kids Yoga has plenty of videos available on their YouTube channel:
10. Watch documentaries.
Commonsense media has a list of documentaries for kids.
We hope these tips help! To all the parents out there who are still adjusting to a homeschool schedule, the most important thing to remember is to be kind to yourself and your kids. We're all just doing our best and taking it one day at a time.