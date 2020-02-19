Garbage Man Lights Up American Idol Auditions

February 19, 2020
Judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie arrive at ABC's 'American Idol' show on April 23, 2018

Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Entertainment

“That wasn’t garbage. It was greatness,” Katy Perry said of one of American Idol 2020's most endearing contestants. Douglas Kiker, a garbage man from Mobile, Alabama, auditioned for Idol this past Sunday (2/16).

“I don’t have any,” the shy, friendly garbage collector said when asked about his experience performing. “I sing on the back of the garbage truck, that’s it.”

The judges were immediately taken with Douglas.

Lionel Richie came around the front of the desk to give Douglas a hug before suggesting he warm up with Ryan Seacrest and come back in a few minutes. Douglas seemed skeptical but was grateful for the chance to practice once he was back in front of the judges.

When asked why he was auditioning, Douglas said he was there for his daughter, Elizabeth. “Trying to show her, if you put your mind to it, there’s nothing you can’t do,” he told the judges.

Douglas’s rendition of “Bless the Broken Road,” impressed all three judges. “I want to hear a little bit more,” Katy Perry said, “show us your range.”

A flustered Douglas was rescued by Luke Bryan, who jumped up to accompany him on piano. "Help is on the way," Bryan called out as he came around the desk.

The two worked their way through the melodies and harmonies of “Bless the Broken Road” one more time.

“I’m a fan of the gar-bage man,” Bryan declared afterward.

It was all tears, applause and hugs as Lionel Richie praised Douglas’s efforts and spirit… before giving him a ticket to Hollywood!

“You’ve got a lot more performances coming your way, my friend,” Ryan Seacrest told Douglas on their way back to the lobby.

We can't wait to see what Douglas brings to the stage this week! 

American Idol airs Sunday at 8 p.m. Eastern.

