Garth Brooks Makes Billboard History For Five Decades Of Hits

Garth Brooks has made Billboard history again, this time by becoming the first artist to appear on the Hot Country Songs chart for the last five decades in a row. He accomplished this feat with his latest single -- a duet with Blake Shelton, “Dive Bar,” which climbed to No. 21 this week.

According to Billboard, Garth first appeared on the chart in 1989, with "Much Too Young (To Feel This Damn Old)." He went went on to chart tunes on the Hot Country Songs chart in the ‘80s, ‘90s, ‘00s, ‘10s and now the ‘20s.

In total, Garth has landed 89 tunes on the Hot Country Songs chart, and that includes 19 Number One hits. And that's just so far!

Now that he's back on the radio and on tour, he says, "My retiring days are behind me. If they’re gonna get rid of me, they’re gonna have to throw me out now. They’ve made the mistake of letting me back in, and so I’m having the time of my life."

Garth continues his Stadium Tour on Feb. 22nd in Detroit, MI at Ford Field.

In case you missed it, you can hear Garth's conversation with Chuck, Rachael & Grunwald from November 2019: