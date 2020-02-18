Garth Brooks Reveals Chase Rice As Detroit Opener

February 18, 2020
Garth Brooks Appears at 2020 NAMM Show

Jesse Grant / Getty Images

Garth Brooks was back with a new edition of his Facebook Live series “Inside Studio G,” and he had a lot to share with fans.

First, he offered them a sneak peek at rehearsals for the 2020 Stadium Tour, showing off his new stage, which Garth says is all one level, making every seat a front row seat. He also shared that the live “Dive Bar” video, which he and Blake Shelton shot during his concert at Boise State, is set to debut Wednesday, February 19th on Facebook.

Garth also announced that Chase Rice will be the opening act for his Detroit concert, taking place Saturday (2/22) at Ford Field. Chase was on hand to chat with Garth about his new album, his songs and more.

 

