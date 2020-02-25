Garth Brooks Says 'Fun' Album Due Out This Summer

Garth Brooks has been talking about his upcoming studio album "Fun" for some time, but it looks likes fans finally have a timeline for when the project will be complete. Before his Stadium Tour stop at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday (2/22), Garth gave reporters an update on the project.

"Something has happened at the very last second that might have a song make it on there, so we're exploring that over the next two weeks," Garth teased. "I'm supposed to deliver it by March 1st, so it'll be in production throughout March and April, so (it's) looking like summer at some point."

Garth went on to talk about the changes in the music industry. "Music retail is totally different than what it was five years ago," Garth said, "way different than what it was 10 years ago, so now new ways to bring the music to the people are out there and we're gonna explore those new ways this summer."

Garth's latest hit, "Dive Bar," featuring Blake Shelton will be included on the Fun album, along with his previous singles "All Day Long" and "Stronger Than Me."

 

