You Could Get Paid $1000 to Binge Watch "The Office"

March 5, 2020
It's been 15 years since "The Office" debuted on NBC. To celebrate, USDish.com (a Dish Network authorized retailer) is selecting one fan to binge-watch 15 hours of "The Office" in exchange for some pretty great perks - including $1000.

The lucky winner will have to binge-watch approximately 45 episodes of the office and keep track of several common tropes on the show - Stanley rolling his eyes, Phyllis talking about Bob Vance, etc. USDish also wants their chosen super fan to document their 45 episode journey on social media.

After the binge-watching is complete, the winner will receive $1000, a box of swag from "The Office," and a Netflix giftcard.

Anyone interested can apply on the promotional page at USDish.com. You'll have to submit a 300-word explanation of why you love "The Office." Extra video submissions are optional, but encouraged.

Happy Binge-ing!

