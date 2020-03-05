You Could Get Paid $1000 to Binge Watch "The Office"

It's been 15 years since "The Office" debuted on NBC. To celebrate, USDish.com (a Dish Network authorized retailer) is selecting one fan to binge-watch 15 hours of "The Office" in exchange for some pretty great perks - including $1000.

The lucky winner will have to binge-watch approximately 45 episodes of the office and keep track of several common tropes on the show - Stanley rolling his eyes, Phyllis talking about Bob Vance, etc. USDish also wants their chosen super fan to document their 45 episode journey on social media.

After the binge-watching is complete, the winner will receive $1000, a box of swag from "The Office," and a Netflix giftcard.

Anyone interested can apply on the promotional page at USDish.com. You'll have to submit a 300-word explanation of why you love "The Office." Extra video submissions are optional, but encouraged.

Happy Binge-ing!