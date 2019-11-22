Gwen Stefani Reveals How Blake Shelton Impressed Her Family

Gwen Stefani reveals that her family was particularly impressed by boyfriend Blake Shelton during their first-ever visit to his home in Oklahoma.

All “The Voice” coaches recently appeared on the “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” where Kelly asked who they would want with them if dropped in the wilderness. Most all of the, agreed it would be Blake, with John Legend noting, “I feel like he would know a lot of outdoorsy things that would get us through life."

That’s when Gwen chimed in sharing, “I remember the first time I went to Oklahoma with my family...we had never seen even trees before so we were like, ‘Wow, this is crazy!." She adds, “We’re driving and Blake’s in his truck and there’s a tree that had been blown down on the road. Blake gets out and he gets a big chain and wraps it around the tree. My whole family is like, ‘Oh my God, he’s a man!’”