Ingrid Andress Hopes People 'Keep An Open Mind' About New Country Music

Ingrid Andress is blazing her own trail in country music, and she's grateful to have come along at a time when she's supported for doing it her way. There's a lot of controversy over what defines country music these days, but Ingrid hopes people will be willing to listen to the many diverse sounds coming out of the genre.

"I just feel like if you're angry about it, you're just kind of closing the door to something that could be really cool," she says, "especially for this next generation of people."

Ingrid has a Top 15-and-climbing hit on her hands with her debut single, "More Hearts Than Mine." She was also the first and only solo female artist to break into the Top 20 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart with a debut single in 2019.

Video of Ingrid Andress - More Hearts Than Mine (Official Music Video)

"I have friends that I've grown up with as songwriters like Hardy and Mitchell Tenpenny," Andress says "and to know that we have the ability to, like, branch out and do cool stuff would be awesome, and I just hope people keep an open mind about it."

Andress will hit the road with Dan + Shay beginning in March, including a date at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids on March 26th.

Tim McGraw has also tapped the rising star to open his Here On Earth Tour this summer.