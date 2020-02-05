Ingrid Andress Set To Release Debut Album in March

Newcomer Ingrid Andress will release her debut album, called "Lady Like," on March 27th. It will include her current debut hit single, "More Hearts Than Mine," which is approaching the Top 10 on the country charts.

Ingrid made history as having the only debut from a solo-female to crack the Country Airplay Top 20 in 2019.

WYCD is bringing Ingrid to Detroit for this year's Ten Man Jam (2/12).

She’ll hit the road this spring on Dan + Shay’s North American arena tour and help Thomas Rhett kick off his "Center Point Road Tour" in May before heading out with Tim McGraw for his "Here On Earth" stadium tour this summer.