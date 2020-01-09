Jake Owen Is Taking Requests For His Acoustic Tour

Jake Owen will launch an acoustic tour next month, and now he’s asking fans for help coming up with his setlist. The singer recently took to social media to ask fans what they want to hear him perform.

“I’m excited about my acoustic tour starting next month. I’ve always loved just playing guitar, and singing songs. If you’re coming to any of the shows, post your dream ’set’ of songs you’d like to hear….From any album,” he shared. “I gotta polish my skillz..See ya soon!”

And fans had no problem chiming in. In fact, according to CMT, if Jake performed all the songs fans wanted to hear, the show would be three hours long!

Jake’s “Down to the Tiki Tonk Tour,” featuring special guest Larry Fleet, kicks off February 14th in Des Moines, Iowa, wrapping March 15th in Mobile, Alabama.

A starstruck Owen also took to Twitter earlier this week to share a handwritten note from John Mellencamp congratulating him on the success of "I Was Jack (You Were Diane)," which features references to John's classic hit "Jack and Diane."