Jason Aldean And Florida Georgia Line Launch New Bourbon

February 10, 2020
Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line's latest collaboration is not a song - it's bourbon! Wolf Moon is an 80-proof bourbon distilled from Midwestern grains and aged for four years in new, charred American oak barrels. The bourbon’s flavor is described as "caramel, sweet corn, honey and candied fruit, balanced by hints of oak and spice."

“There’s nothing like sharing a glass of bourbon with my crew after a show—you could say its been part of our ritual for years," Aldean says, "Tyler and Brian have been a part of that ritual and we wanted to create something to remind us of our favorite memories. Wolf Moon’s name is a nod to the pack—the friends that become family. I’m looking forward to raising a glass with all my fans on the road this year.”

Wolf Moon Bourbon has arrived! ------ @JasonAldean @floridageorgialine @briankelley @tylerhubbard @oldcampwhiskey #WolfMoonBourbon #Whiskey #Bourbon #TheGoodLife

A post shared by Wolf Moon Bourbon (@wolfmoonbourbon) on

FGL's Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard debuted their whiskey line, Old Camp, back in 2016. “Making good whiskey is a passion of ours," the duo says, "and we really wanted to create something new and fresh with Jason. We’ve had this idea for years and spent a lot of time making sure we got it just right. We’re all so proud of this and can’t wait for all of the memories to be made over Wolf Moon.”

Wolf Moon is currently available in select markets, on ReserveBar.com, and soon to be available nationally.

