Jason Aldean Is Living In Kane Brown’s House

Earlier this year, Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, sold their Tennessee home and are now living in a house that Kane Brown owns. In an interview posted at Taste of Country, Jason said he and his family needed a place to rent while their new home was being built.

Jason heard that Kane’s house was empty and said, “Kane just bought a new house, and he had a house he was trying to sell, so I was talking to him one day, and I said, ‘Man, I wish I had known you were buying a house. I’m paying rent. I’d rather pay it to you. And he was like, ‘Man, just move in. I don’t care, just move into my house.’’"

Jason and his family moved in shortly afterwards and will be there for a while longer, until their new home is complete.