Jason Aldean Talks Returning To Las Vegas With Kelly Clarkson

Jason Aldean recently performed his first show in Las Vegas since the tragedy at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, and yesterday he stopped by “The Kelly Clarkson Show” where he talked about his decision to return to the city.

“It’s obviously something that I wouldn’t wish on anybody,” Jason shared about the shootings. “I think for us going back to Vegas was something we wanted to do the right way. We didn’t want to go in and try to do it too soon.”

He added, “We felt like there was going to be a lot of people at our show that probably hadn’t been to one of our shows, maybe hadn’t been to a concert at all since that show. If they were going to come back out and that was part of the healing process for them.”

Jason’s recent show at the Park MGM was much smaller than the 22,000-capacity Route 91 Festival, with Jason noting, “we wanted to make it a safer environment, something to make them feel safer.” He shared, “This was a little smaller, little more intimate where people can come and hopefully, feel a little more at ease, hopefully, help some of them.”

As for how he got over what he experienced, Jason says the fact that his wife Brittany was there helped him immensely. “My wife, we could talk and understood what was going on because she was there,” he said. “To me that helped more than anything. We’re on the other side of it now. We’re part of the Route 91 family now, so it’s a cool group.”