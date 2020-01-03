Jimmie Allen Dropped Out Of College After Getting His Degree In 'People'

Jimmie Allen says he got his degree in "people" before dropping out of college after more than two years. He tells us exclusively that college was a means to an end, and that end was the career he's currently enjoying. "I went to school to socialize, hang out. Like, when I went to college I had no intention on graduating. Like for me, I knew I wanted to be an entertainer. In order to be an entertainer you kind of gotta get to know other people from different cultures, different backgrounds and kind of be able to put yourself in their shoes and I was like why not college. You meet so many different people, so for me college was just meet as many people as I can, get to know 'em and after two and a half years I left. I said, 'I got my degree in people. I'm done.' It paid off."

Jimmie sits inside the Top 10 and climbing with his latest single, "Make Me Want To."

He celebrated the Christmas holiday at his favorite place, DisneyWorld in Orlando, with his son, Aadyn, and his fiancee, Alexis.