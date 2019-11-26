Kane Brown Already Thinking About Baby Number Two

Kane Brown and wife Katelyn recently welcomed daughter Kingsley, and the singer admits he’s already thinking about adding to his family.

“We thought we were having a boy originally, so now I feel like we’re going to have to have a boy so he can protect her,” he told “Us Weekly” at the American Music Awards. “I’m a very protective dad.”

Kane also shares that little Kingsley has brought him even closer to his wife. “I didn’t think we could be … but we’re just a family now,” he says. “Both of our families are in different states, so having [our daughter] is kind of like having everybody with us in a weird way.”

Meanwhile, Kane also reveals to E! he’s already learned one important thing from his daughter. "She's teaching me that I can be patient," he tells E! News. "Before, I was never really patient. With her, I have to be patient. So, I'm getting way better at that."