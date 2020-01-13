Kane Brown Collaborates With John Legend

Kane Brown collaborated with John Legend on what sounds like it could be a great duet.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Brown shared a short video of him and Legend singing, accompanied by Legend on piano. Legend later retweeted the video, saying, "Just wrote and recorded this one with new country superstar @kanebrown Wednesday. We love it! Will put out the full version asap."

Just wrote and recorded this one with new country superstar @kanebrown Wednesday. We love it! Will put out the full version asap https://t.co/RE6fXiKtG1 — John Legend (@johnlegend) January 12, 2020

The song's lyrics speak to the guilt of having to ask for forgiveness "over and over" and the struggle to be a better man.

Brown has had success with duets in the past - his collaboration with Lauren Alaina on "What Ifs" hit #1 on the U.S. Hot Country Songs chart and the U.S. Country Airplay chart. If the cell phone audio of Brown and Legend sounds this good, there's little doubt the final recording will be a chart-topper as well!