Kane Brown, Jon Pardi And Luke Bryan Weigh In On The Super Bowl

January 31, 2020
Chuck, Rachael and Grunwald
Chuck, Rachael and Grunwald in the morning
Super Bowl LIV Logo

Cliff Hawkins / Getty Images

Country
Some of our favorite country stars have been letting us in on their pick to win Super Bowl LIV this Sunday (2/2).

On San Francisco's side, we have Jon Pardi.

“I grew up playing football, and it was always the 9ers, you know?," Pardi says. "It was like our local team, and I guess I just never lost that spark from when they went to the Super Bowl. I think the game’s going to be great. The Chiefs haven’t been in a Super Bowl in a long time either, so this is gonna be an all-out war of football.”

Jon Pardi was lucky enough to attend the NFC game where the 49ers beat the Green Bay Packers to go on to the Super Bowl.

Let’s do it @49ers credit @summerfawn_duncan

A post shared by Jon Pardi (@jonpardi) on

Kane Brown has other ideas, though. There's no doubt in his mind who this year's Super Bowl champs will be. "For this year’s Super Bowl," he says, "I’m going with the Chiefs. Pat Mahomes, that’s my guy."

Luke Bryan, on the other hand, just wants to talk snacks. He says the food that comes along with watching the Super Bowl is just as important as the teams playing in the final matchup. "It’s like Thanksgiving all over again," Bryan says.

The Super Bowl takes place at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium and will air live on Fox beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET

The halftime show will feature performances by Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

Super Bowl LIV
Kane Brown
Jon Pardi
Luke Bryan

