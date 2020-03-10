Kane Brown Lands New Number One With "Homesick"

March 10, 2020
Chuck, Rachael and Grunwald
Chuck, Rachael and Grunwald in the morning
Kane Brown performs onstage during the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Categories: 
Country

Kane Brown has another number one song under his belt. The singer’s latest single, “Homesick,” tops the Billboard Country Airplay, and the Country Aircheck/Mediabase charts, making it his fifth straight number one. 

“Truly love everyone who was part of this song!” Kane shared on Instagram. “The fans streaming, Sony and the radio reps pushing it to radio and the radio for playing it! Also my beautiful wife that gave me the inspiration!”

Truly love everyone who was part of this song! The fans streaming, Sony and the radio reps pushing it to radio and the radio for playing it! Also my beautiful wife that gave me the inspiration! ❤️

A post shared by Call Me KB (@kanebrown_music) on

Kane Brown recently spoke about the music video for "Homesick," which debuted in September 2018 and prominently features the homecomings of military men and women across the United States.

"I was like, who else can relate to this song?" Kane Brown recalls. 

"It's probably going to be other artists who relate to this song or people traveling," he said. "And I was like, 'Oh wait, the military. They're never home.' So I was completely excited for it." 

In the opening credits for the video, Brown thanks the men and women of the United States Military. He also extends his gratitude to the California Army National Guard, who were on site for the filming of the music video.

Tags: 
Kane Brown
Homesick
Music Video
U.S. Military

Recent Podcast Audio
Grunwald's DJ Walking - Kate's Snowday WYCDFM: On-Demand
Chuck, Rachael and Grunwald's "I Love You, Man" Mardi Gras Edition WYCDFM: On-Demand
Carly Pearce Reveals How The Lee Brice Single Came To Be WYCDFM: On-Demand
Jason Aldean Talks Family, Faster Horses And Producing Tyler Farr WYCDFM: On-Demand
Congratulations to Our Good Viviano Samaritan Of The Month WYCDFM: On-Demand
Faster Horses Lineup Announced! Live Nation's Brian O'Connell Talks with Chuck, Rachael and Grunwald WYCDFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes