Kane Brown Lands New Number One With "Homesick"

Kane Brown has another number one song under his belt. The singer’s latest single, “Homesick,” tops the Billboard Country Airplay, and the Country Aircheck/Mediabase charts, making it his fifth straight number one.

“Truly love everyone who was part of this song!” Kane shared on Instagram. “The fans streaming, Sony and the radio reps pushing it to radio and the radio for playing it! Also my beautiful wife that gave me the inspiration!”

Kane Brown recently spoke about the music video for "Homesick," which debuted in September 2018 and prominently features the homecomings of military men and women across the United States.

"I was like, who else can relate to this song?" Kane Brown recalls.

"It's probably going to be other artists who relate to this song or people traveling," he said. "And I was like, 'Oh wait, the military. They're never home.' So I was completely excited for it."

Video of Kane Brown - Homesick (Official Video)

In the opening credits for the video, Brown thanks the men and women of the United States Military. He also extends his gratitude to the California Army National Guard, who were on site for the filming of the music video.