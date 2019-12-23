Keith Urban Posts Christmas Present For Fans

December 23, 2019
Keith Urban appears on the 52nd Annual CMA Awards

© PictureGroup

Country

Keith Urban went online Friday (Dec. 20)and gave his fans an unexpected Christmas gift. He posted an acoustic version of his new Christmas song, “I’ll Be Your Santa Tonight.” It’s just Keith sitting in a studio with his guitar, singing the song by himself. Along with the video, he posted the words… ‘Tis the Season.

Keith’s next show is scheduled for New Year’s Eve in Nashville. It’s a free outside concert that is expected to have 200,00 in attendance.

 

I'll Be Your Santa Tonight
Keith Urban
Christmas Music

