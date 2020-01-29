Keith Urban Shoots For New Album Release This Fall

Keith Urban has new music on the horizon. While walking the Grammy red carpet on Sunday (1/26), he told the AP, “We’ve been working on it for the better part of all last year, and we’re anxious to get it coming out now, so it’ll be coming out all throughout this year . . . We should have a new single next month, and then an album hopefully in the latter part of the fall.”

Keith's latest hit single, "We Were," will likely be included on that album.

He will host his annual "All For The Hall" benefit concert for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville on Feb. 10th at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Keith will be joined by Luke Combs, Blake Shelton, Brothers Osborne, Chris Stapleton, Tanya Tucker, Ingrid Andress and Tenille Townes.