Keith Urban Shoots For New Album Release This Fall

January 29, 2020
Chuck, Rachael and Grunwald
Chuck, Rachael and Grunwald in the morning
Keith Urban Performs at Stars And Strings 2019

Scott Legato / Getty Images

Categories: 
Country

Keith Urban has new music on the horizon. While walking the Grammy red carpet on Sunday (1/26), he told the AP, “We’ve been working on it for the better part of all last year, and we’re anxious to get it coming out now, so it’ll be coming out all throughout this year . . .  We should have a new single next month, and then an album hopefully in the latter part of the fall.”

Keith's latest hit single, "We Were," will likely be included on that album.

He will host his annual "All For The Hall" benefit concert for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville on Feb. 10th at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Keith will be joined by Luke Combs, Blake Shelton, Brothers Osborne, Chris Stapleton, Tanya Tucker, Ingrid Andress and Tenille Townes.

Tags: 
Keith Urban
Grammys
We Were

Recent Podcast Audio
Faster Horses Lineup Announced! Live Nation's Brian O'Connell Talks with Chuck, Rachael and Grunwald WYCDFM: On-Demand
Comedy Songwriter Heywood Banks Talks with Chuck and Rachael WYCDFM: On-Demand
Lady A Talks Success Of 'What If I Never Get Over You?' WYCDFM: On-Demand
Chuck, Rachael, And Grunwald Talk To Jason Aldean WYCDFM: On-Demand
Rob + Holly Talk To Brothers Osborne About Halftime Show WYCDFM: On-Demand
Chuck, Rachael, And Grunwald Talk To Garth Brooks Part 2 WYCDFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes