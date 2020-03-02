Kelly and Matthew Stafford Expecting Baby #4

March 2, 2020
Chuck, Rachael and Grunwald
Chuck, Rachael and Grunwald in the morning
Detroit Lions Quarterback Matthew Stafford

Leon Halip / Getty Images

Categories: 
Local News
News
Sports

Kelly Stafford and husband Matthew Stafford announced on Instagram that they will be welcoming their fourth child this summer. The two already have three little girls - twins, Sawyer and Chandler, and one-year-old Hunter.

The announcement came along with a picture of the Stafford family (minus Hunter) at Disneyland. "Got to enjoy one of the most magical places with my husband and 3 of our kiddos," Kelly wrote, "Baby stafford #4 due this summer."

For any Lions fans worried about what that might mean for their quarterback, Kelly assures them the baby will be born "well before training camp."

Matthew and Kelly have opted not to find out the baby's sex ahead of time, saying, "We won’t know whether the stafford kids will continue as a girl squad or if a little brother will enter the craziness until baby is here."

She says she and Matthew are "excited and exhausted!"

Got to enjoy one of the most magical places with my husband and 3 of our kiddos. Not pictured: our middle baby girl, Huntie. Baby stafford #4 due this summer (no worries, well before training camp) ---- We won’t know whether the stafford kids will continue as a girl squad or if a little brother will enter the craziness until baby is here. Excited and exhausted! #staffordpartyof6 #madeindetroit #nomoresedans #staffordstrong

A post shared by Kelly Stafford (@kbstafford89) on

Many congratulations to the parents-to-be (again!).

Tags: 
Kelly Stafford
Matthew Stafford
Detroit Lions

Recent Podcast Audio
Grunwald's DJ Walking - Kate's Snowday WYCDFM: On-Demand
Chuck, Rachael and Grunwald's "I Love You, Man" Mardi Gras Edition WYCDFM: On-Demand
Carly Pearce Reveals How The Lee Brice Single Came To Be WYCDFM: On-Demand
Jason Aldean Talks Family, Faster Horses And Producing Tyler Farr WYCDFM: On-Demand
Congratulations to Our Good Viviano Samaritan Of The Month WYCDFM: On-Demand
Faster Horses Lineup Announced! Live Nation's Brian O'Connell Talks with Chuck, Rachael and Grunwald WYCDFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes