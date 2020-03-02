Kelly and Matthew Stafford Expecting Baby #4

Kelly Stafford and husband Matthew Stafford announced on Instagram that they will be welcoming their fourth child this summer. The two already have three little girls - twins, Sawyer and Chandler, and one-year-old Hunter.

The announcement came along with a picture of the Stafford family (minus Hunter) at Disneyland. "Got to enjoy one of the most magical places with my husband and 3 of our kiddos," Kelly wrote, "Baby stafford #4 due this summer."

For any Lions fans worried about what that might mean for their quarterback, Kelly assures them the baby will be born "well before training camp."

Matthew and Kelly have opted not to find out the baby's sex ahead of time, saying, "We won’t know whether the stafford kids will continue as a girl squad or if a little brother will enter the craziness until baby is here."

She says she and Matthew are "excited and exhausted!"

Many congratulations to the parents-to-be (again!).