Kelsea Ballerini Featured on John K's "If We Never Met"

Kelsea Ballerini has another pop collaboration under her belt, this time with newcomer, John K. The song is called "If We Never Met." It originally debuted in 2019 as the title track of John K's EP.

Kelsea says, "I’ve had 'If We Never Met' on repeat since it came out. The simplicity of the track and lyrics just really stood out to me, and John’s voice has soul that, as a fan, I love hearing on pop radio and playlists. I’m really excited to be a part of this version of this gem of a song and artist."

Kelsea previously collaborated with The Chainsmokers on their 2018 hit, "This Feeling."