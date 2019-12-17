Kip Moore Hopes To Continue His Family’s Holiday Traditions

Kip Moore has a lot of fond Christmas memories from his childhood. Kip says every year his father, who passed away a few years ago, would take them to the store to rent a bunch of movies so they could watch all night.

He shares, “That was always a thing that we’d look forward to was all hanging out together and laugh until 3 or 4 or 5 in the morning, then waking up two hours later for the presents.” Kip notes that while he doesn’t have a family yet, he hopes to one day carry on the tradition, although he adds, “I think all of the video stores will be gone by then, so I guess that’ll be a Netflix night, but hopefully I can do that kind of stuff.”

Kip and his dad would also go out fishing on the holidays, and he admits, “I really miss it bad going on the fishing trips.” He shares, “I hope I can be half as awesome as my dad was with us, and knowing how much he worked taking the time to take us on those fishing trips.”