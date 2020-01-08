LANCO Guitarist Eric Steedly Gets Engaged

Congrats to LANCO lead guitarist Eric Steedly, who just got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Jessica Wardwell. The couple are on vacation in Aruba where Eric dropped to one knee and proposed on Monday (Jan. 6th).

He shared pictures of the proposal on social media writing, “Well, I guess we’re gonna go get hitched! I love you @jessica_wardwell.” Jessica posted the same photos writing, “2020 couldn’t have started any better. Can’t wait to do this crazy life with you @ericstudly.”

LANCO is gearing up to hit the road with Miranda Lambert on her Wildcard Tour on Jan. 16th in Tupelo, MS.

Their own headlining What I See Tour launches on Thursday (Jan. 9th) in Overland Park, KS.