Lanco Plays To 68,000 During ‘Patriots’ Game

LANCO performed in front of 68,000 people on Sunday during the New England Patriots Salute to Service game, where they defeated the Dallas Cowboys. The sold out crowd heard their new single, "What I See" as well as their #1 hit "Greatest Love Story." After such a big weekend, we asked Lanco what they would be doing for the upcoming Thanksgiving weekend. And guitarist, Eric Steedly told us this, "As our Nashville family for a few years now, we all get together and do our Friendsgiving, which is all of our Nashville friends, musician friends. And every year, Jared smokes the best turkey."