Lindsay Ell, Maddie & Tae Release New Music Videos

Lindsay Ell has released a video for her latest single “I Don’t Love You." Of the song, she said, “You know how there are different stages of grief? This is the first stage."

"You’re still in denial," Ell explains, "figuring out the reality of falling out of love with someone, and that it’s okay to miss things about them. It takes strength to be honest with yourself about feeling that.”

The video features Ell singing in a field of flowers in a beautiful ballgown. The simple setting allows the video to showcase Ell's incredible vocal talent.

Lindsay is up for New Female Artist of the Year at next month's ACM Awards. She and Brantley Gilbert are also nominated for Music Event of the Year for their chart-topping duet, “What Happens In A Small Town."

Maddie & Tae have also released a new music video, this one for their album cut, “Bathroom Floor.”

The video starts with the duo dragging themselves off the titular bathroom floor to go to work. Turns out "work" is a heartbreak repair service that has Maddie & Tae picking up some fellow heartbroken ladies for a night out on the town to forget their troubles.

The video debuted on Friday (March 6th) on CMT and on Viacom’s Times Square billboard. The song is featured on the duo’s upcoming sophomore album, "The Way It Feels," due out on April 10th.