Little Big Town Lands New Number One

Little Big Town has a new number one. The band’s latest album, Nightfall tops the Billboard Top Country Album chart, moving 31,000 equivalent album units in its first week.

"We’ve been blown away by the incredible response to this record,” Karen Fairchild tells Billboard. “The connection people are having with the songs is what we could have only hoped for. Thanks to our team for the most exciting launch we’ve ever had.”

The album is LBT's fourth number one. They previously topped the chart with "The Breaker" (2017), "Tornado" (2012) and "The Reason Why" (2010).

LBT dropped a music video for "Sugar Coat" off of Nightfall back in November.