Local Kroger Employee Finds and Returns Couple's Rent Money

Mike Mitchell, a Kroger employee in Commerce Township, has been getting a little extra attention lately for a good deed - including a "Can I Get An Amen?" from Chuck, Rachael and Grunwald on Friday morning's show (2/21).

During his shift, Mike went to the parking lot to collect shopping carts. That's when he found an envelope near a storm drain. To Mike's surprise, the envelope contained $1,200 in cash.

"I take it to the service desk because I don't know what to do with it," Mike told Chuck, Rachael and Grunwald when they spoke with him Friday morning.

A little while later, Mike was called back to the service desk to meet the couple who benefited from his integrity. The local family came to Kroger to exchange the $1,200 for a money order to pay their rent but dropped the envelope in the parking lot.

They were so grateful to Mike, they offerred him a $40 reward. He tried to refuse, but they insisted.

Mike is 19 years old, and has a mild form of autism. He has worked at Kroger for the past year and plans to enter a job training program.

"Honesty and integrity is hard to find in this wicked world," Mike says.

Can we get an Amen?