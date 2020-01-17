LUKE BRYAN PROMISES MORE DATES ARE BEING ADDED TO TOUR

January 17, 2020
Luke Bryan took to social media yesterday (1/16) to make some very exciting announcements (video below).

"We got a big year in store" Bryan says. His 7th studio album, Born Here, Live Here, Die Here, drops on April 24th. The album will be supported by the Proud to Be Right Here Tour, which kicks off in Cincinnati, OH, on May 28th.

Bryan also clued fans in to who will be joining him on tour.

"We've got some girl power comin' out," he says. Runaway June and up-and-comer Caylee Hammack will split dates, with Caylee playing the first half of the tour and Runaway June coming out for the second half.

Luke will be directly preceeded on stage, however, by Morgan Wallen. "Morgan has one of my favorite voices I've heard in a long, long time," says Bryan. The "Whiskey Glasses" singer previously joined Luke on his What Makes You Country Tour in 2018. "I hope my liver can handle it this year," Bryan jokes.

Fans might have been disappointed to see their city left off the list of tour dates, but Bryan reassured them that the list is far from complete. "We have some special surprises," Bryan says, "and we have a few stadium things we want to let you know about at a later date." Bryan also hints that more artists may be added to the tour's roster, but laments he doesn't want to "tell all [his> secrets" just yet.

Finally, Bryan makes use of the guitar he's been holding for the length of the video stream and gives fans a taste of the new album. In addition to the already popular "What She Wants Tonight," Bryan plays a little bit of the title track, "Born Here, Live Here, Die Here."

"We love you guys!" Bryan hollers. "We'll see you out on the road in 2020!"

 

Tour Dates Announced So Far

5/28/2020                Cincinnati, OH                       Riverbend Music Center
5/29/2020                St. Louis, MO                         Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
5/30/2020                Brandon, MS                          Brandon Amphitheater
6/5/2020                  Orange Beach, AL                  The Wharf Amphitheater
6/18/2020                Darien Center, NY                 Darien Lake Amphitheater
6/19/2020                Hartford, CT                           Xfinity Theatre
6/20/2020                Columbia, MD                        Merriweather Post Pavilion
6/25/2020                Milwaukee, WI                       Summerfest at American Family Insurance Amphitheater*
7/16/2020                San Diego, CA                        North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre**
7/17/2020                Mtn View, CA                        Shoreline Amphitheatre
7/18/2020                Sacramento, CA                     Toyota Amphitheatre
7/23/2020                Bend, OR                                Les Schwab Amphitheater
7/24/2020                Bend, OR                                Les Schwab Amphitheater
7/25/2020                Portland, OR                           Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
7/30/2020                Nashville, TN                         Bridgestone Arena
7/31/2020                Little Rock, AR                      Simmons Bank Arena
8/4/2020                  New York, NY                       Madison Square Garden
8/5/2020                  Gilford, NH                            Bank of NH Pavilion
8/6/2020                  Gilford, NH                            Bank of NH Pavilion
8/14/2020                Bangor, ME                            Darling's Waterfront Pavilion
8/21/2020                Virginia Beach, VA                Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
8/23/2020                Bristow, VA                           Jiffy Lube Live
8/28/2020                Charlotte, NC                         PNC Music Pavilion
8/29/2020                Raleigh, NC                            Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
8/30/2020                Charleston, SC                        to be announced….
9/24/2020                Des Moines, IA                      Wells Fargo Arena
9/25/2020                St. Paul, MN                           Xcel Energy Center
9/26/2020                Green Bay, WI                        Resch Center
10/1/2020                Bossier City, LA                     CenturyLink Center
10/2/2020                Lafayette, LA                          Cajundome
10/8/2020                Fresno, CA                             Save Mart Center
10/9/2020                Los Angeles, CA                    Staples Center**
10/10/2020              San Bernardino, CA               Glen Helen Amphitheater**
Morgan Wallen on all dates except **
Morgan only*
Caylee Hammack May 28- July 31
Runaway June August 4- October 10

 

 

