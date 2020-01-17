LUKE BRYAN PROMISES MORE DATES ARE BEING ADDED TO TOUR

Luke Bryan took to social media yesterday (1/16) to make some very exciting announcements (video below).

"We got a big year in store" Bryan says. His 7th studio album, Born Here, Live Here, Die Here, drops on April 24th. The album will be supported by the Proud to Be Right Here Tour, which kicks off in Cincinnati, OH, on May 28th.

Bryan also clued fans in to who will be joining him on tour.

"We've got some girl power comin' out," he says. Runaway June and up-and-comer Caylee Hammack will split dates, with Caylee playing the first half of the tour and Runaway June coming out for the second half.

Luke will be directly preceeded on stage, however, by Morgan Wallen. "Morgan has one of my favorite voices I've heard in a long, long time," says Bryan. The "Whiskey Glasses" singer previously joined Luke on his What Makes You Country Tour in 2018. "I hope my liver can handle it this year," Bryan jokes.

Fans might have been disappointed to see their city left off the list of tour dates, but Bryan reassured them that the list is far from complete. "We have some special surprises," Bryan says, "and we have a few stadium things we want to let you know about at a later date." Bryan also hints that more artists may be added to the tour's roster, but laments he doesn't want to "tell all [his> secrets" just yet.

Finally, Bryan makes use of the guitar he's been holding for the length of the video stream and gives fans a taste of the new album. In addition to the already popular "What She Wants Tonight," Bryan plays a little bit of the title track, "Born Here, Live Here, Die Here."

"We love you guys!" Bryan hollers. "We'll see you out on the road in 2020!"

Tour Dates Announced So Far

5/28/2020 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

5/29/2020 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

5/30/2020 Brandon, MS Brandon Amphitheater

6/5/2020 Orange Beach, AL The Wharf Amphitheater

6/18/2020 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater

6/19/2020 Hartford, CT Xfinity Theatre

6/20/2020 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion

6/25/2020 Milwaukee, WI Summerfest at American Family Insurance Amphitheater*

7/16/2020 San Diego, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre**

7/17/2020 Mtn View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

7/18/2020 Sacramento, CA Toyota Amphitheatre

7/23/2020 Bend, OR Les Schwab Amphitheater

7/24/2020 Bend, OR Les Schwab Amphitheater

7/25/2020 Portland, OR Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

7/30/2020 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

7/31/2020 Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena

8/4/2020 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

8/5/2020 Gilford, NH Bank of NH Pavilion

8/6/2020 Gilford, NH Bank of NH Pavilion

8/14/2020 Bangor, ME Darling's Waterfront Pavilion

8/21/2020 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

8/23/2020 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

8/28/2020 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

8/29/2020 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

8/30/2020 Charleston, SC to be announced….

9/24/2020 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena

9/25/2020 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

9/26/2020 Green Bay, WI Resch Center

10/1/2020 Bossier City, LA CenturyLink Center

10/2/2020 Lafayette, LA Cajundome

10/8/2020 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center

10/9/2020 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center**

10/10/2020 San Bernardino, CA Glen Helen Amphitheater**

Morgan Wallen on all dates except **

Morgan only*

Caylee Hammack May 28- July 31

Runaway June August 4- October 10