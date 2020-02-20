Luke Bryan Launches New Beer Line

Luke Bryan is getting in the beer business. The singer has teamed with Constellation Brands to launch Two Lane American Golden Lager.

“Between my songs, Instagram posts and onstage toasts to my audience, it’s no secret that I like beer,” Luke said. “For a long time, I’ve dreamed of creating a beer to enjoy no matter if you are hanging out at one of my shows or at home with friends and family, and I was so grateful to find a partner in Constellation to make that dream a reality.”

And Luke isn’t just putting his name behind the brewski. He played an integral part in the entire beer-making process, including tasting and creative development.

Two Lane American Golden Lager will launch March 2nd in Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. It will also be served at Luke’s shows in the same markets.