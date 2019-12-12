Luke Bryan Named 'Most-Heard Artist Of The Decade'

December 12, 2019
Country

Luke Bryan closes out 2019 as the Most-Heard Artist of the Decade, according to Country Aircheck. Supporting facts include 22 Number One hits in the last 10 years, among them “Country Girl Shake It For Me,” which was included in Billboard Magazine’s “100 Songs that Defined a Decade” list released last month. Luke was also named the first-ever recipient of the ACM’s Album of the Decade Award for Crash My Party, and he has performed for nearly 12 million fans in the last 10 years.

Luke told Country Aircheck, “I love being the guy a lot of people count on. I don’t wake up with anxiety about it. I wake up going, all right, let’s get after it and show the world what we’re going to do this year or this week.”

Luke wrapped his 2019 Sunset Repeat Tour this fall with his 36th career headline stadium concert at Ford Field in Detroit. During the show, he was presented with a new music plaque signifying his continued domination in the format with more RIAA certified digital singles than any other country artist with 54 million digital singles, 12.5 million albums and seven billion streams.

