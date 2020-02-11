Luke Bryan On What He’s Looking For On “American Idol”

February 11, 2020
Luke Bryan and Katy Perry on the Set of American Idol

The new season of “American Idol” premieres Sunday at 8 pm on ABC, and Luke Bryan knows exactly what he’s looking for from this year’s contestants. 

“To be an American Idol, you’ve got to have the star, the star factor, the sparkle in your eye,” Luke shares. “You’ve got to control the room. Own the room.”

While Luke admits winners really have to have a “God given” talent, he does add, “you also have to work really, really hard for it, and you have to learn how to fight.”

A promotional video on the official American Idol Instagram account features this season's contestants riding a tour bus to the studio, singing Elton John's "Tiny Dancer."

“It’s all happening!” These Idol hopefuls are almost famous. Don’t miss the #AmericanIdol premiere next Sunday Feb 16 at 8|7c on ABC.

