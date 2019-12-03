Luke Bryan Rocks A Mullet For Hilarious Football Party Sketch

December 3, 2019
Country

Here's something you won't see very often. Luke Bryan rapping.

Luke teamed up with "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" for a video that showed off his rapping skills.

Luke appeared alongside Jimmy and The Roots’ Tariq Trotter to crash a football-watch party. They came in to share snack ideas and bring the groove and life to the party. Dressing in a gold football outfit and curly blond mullet hair, Bryan rapped, “We are the football party patrol, getting your party out of control when you need snacks for the big game call the party patrol we’ll save the day.”

Look out for the Football #PartyPatrol on @FallonTonight at 11:35pm ET.

A post shared by Luke Bryan Official (@lukebryan) on

 

Luke Bryan
Mullet
Jimmy Fallon
Tonight Show

