Luke Bryan's Wife Has Begun Her "12 Days Of Prankmas

Luke Bryan’s wife Caroline is in the Christmas spirit, and for her that means pranks, and lots of them. Caroline just kicked off her "12 Days of Prankmas” with the first recruiting her famous hubby for a prank on his mother LeClaire.

The clip features Caroline, Luke, and comedians Chelcie Lynn and Officer Daniels, which has Lynn’s character Trailer Trash Tammy, pretend to be an obsessed Luke fan who Luke is concerned about.

“Mama, that’s that girl,” Luke is heard saying before Lynn tackles him to the ground screaming, “I just wanna hug you!” Le Claire then tries to get help, which comes in the form of Officer Daniels, with Luke and Caroline then going off on the crazed fan.

That’s when Luke let’s LeClarie in on the prank, leading her to collapse to the ground.

Of course that was only day one. Caroline then followed it up with “The Mannequin” prank, in which she scares customers at Luke’s Nashville bar, and another involving “Liquid Ass,” which she describes as “the absolute worst smell ever...and I live with 4 boys.”