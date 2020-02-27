Luke Combs Debuts New Track On Instagram

Luke Combs just released his latest album, “What You See Is What You Get,” back in November, and he’s already treating fans to some totally new tunes.

The singer shared an emotional new song, “Love You Anyway,” on Instagram, noting, "Workin on some songs with @thebrothershunt and @rayfulchermusic."

So far there’s no word on when Luke may officially release the tune.

Combs also checked in with fans on Twitter to talk about his upcoming tour.

"We're going in the round for the first time," Combs shares. "So the stage will be in the center of the arena. It's going to be a really new, exciting challenge for me and the guys."

Combs goes on to remind fans that Ashley McBryde and Ray Fulcher will be joining him on tour and that he's working on lots of new music in the meantime.

Combs thanks his fans and signs off, "Can't wait to see you guys on the road this fall!"