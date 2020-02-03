Luke Combs Makes “Saturday Night Live” Debut
Luke Combs brought a little country to the Big Apple this weekend, making his debut on “Saturday Night Live.”
Luke treated the “SNL” audience to two songs from his latest album What You See Is What You Get, “Lovin’ On You,” and “Beer Never Broke My Heart.”
Earlier in the day on Saturday (2/1), Combs posted a picture of himself with the cast. "Man, what a surreal night," he writes. "Y'all are in for a treat tonight."
Man, what a surreal day. Such a great day on set for @nbcsnl. @jjwatt is a hell of a dude and funny too. Y’all are in for a treat tonight at 11:30 PM ET. See ya then! Photos: @davidbergman
Luke Combs was recently tapped to headline Faster Horses. The 3-day festival runs July 17th - 19th in Brooklyn, MI. Check out the full lineup and festival info here.