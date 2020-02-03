Luke Combs Makes “Saturday Night Live” Debut

Luke Combs brought a little country to the Big Apple this weekend, making his debut on “Saturday Night Live.”

Luke treated the “SNL” audience to two songs from his latest album What You See Is What You Get, “Lovin’ On You,” and “Beer Never Broke My Heart.”

Video of Luke Combs: Lovin’ on You (Live) - SNL

Video of Luke Combs: Beer Never Broke My Heart (Live) - SNL

Earlier in the day on Saturday (2/1), Combs posted a picture of himself with the cast. "Man, what a surreal night," he writes. "Y'all are in for a treat tonight."

Luke Combs was recently tapped to headline Faster Horses. The 3-day festival runs July 17th - 19th in Brooklyn, MI. Check out the full lineup and festival info here.