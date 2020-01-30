Luke Combs Picks “Does To Me” Featuring Eric Church As New Single

January 30, 2020
Luke Combs Performs at ATLIVE Concert 2019

Carmen Mandato / Getty Images

Luke Combs has chosen “Does To Me,” featuring Eric Church, as the next single off his latest album What You See Is What You Get.

On Instagram, Luke shares that when he, Ray Fulcher and Tyler Reeve wrote "Does to Me," they “thought it sounded like a Church song,” sharing, “We joked about getting it to him, but at the time we had no way to get in touch with him.”

Eventually, Luke was able to reach out to Eric, but he notes, “I never wanted Eric to feel like it was something he had to be a part of,” adding, “but thankfully he loved the song when I sent it to him and helped us take it to another level.”

 Finally, he shares, “this is one of the coolest moments of our careers so far - a single with one of our biggest musical inspirations.”

Super excited to let y’all know Does to Me with @ericchurchmusic is going to be my next single on country radio. @rayfulchermusic, @tylerreeve and I loved the song when we wrote it back in 2016 and thought it sounded like a Church song. We joked about getting it to him, but at the time we had no way to get in touch with him. A few years went by and we started thinking it may could actually work. I never wanted Eric to feel like it was something he had to be a part of, but thankfully he loved the song when I sent it to him and helped us take it to another level. Crazy to think this will already be my 8th single, which is already more than I could’ve ever dreamed of, but this is one of the coolest moments of our careers so far - a single with one of our biggest musical inspirations. That might not mean much to you but it does to me...

