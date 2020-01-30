Luke Combs Picks “Does To Me” Featuring Eric Church As New Single

Luke Combs has chosen “Does To Me,” featuring Eric Church, as the next single off his latest album What You See Is What You Get.

Video of Luke Combs - Does To Me (Audio) ft. Eric Church

On Instagram, Luke shares that when he, Ray Fulcher and Tyler Reeve wrote "Does to Me," they “thought it sounded like a Church song,” sharing, “We joked about getting it to him, but at the time we had no way to get in touch with him.”

Eventually, Luke was able to reach out to Eric, but he notes, “I never wanted Eric to feel like it was something he had to be a part of,” adding, “but thankfully he loved the song when I sent it to him and helped us take it to another level.”

Finally, he shares, “this is one of the coolest moments of our careers so far - a single with one of our biggest musical inspirations.”