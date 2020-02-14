Luke Combs Shares Sweet Valentine’s Message To Fiancée

Luke Combs took to social media to share a sweet Valentine’s Day message to his fiancée, Nicole Hocking.

“Happy Valentines Day to the love of my life @nicohocking,” he shares next to a series of photos. “I know you’re probably gonna kill me for using some of these photos because they don’t have filters or bomb ass lighting but you don’t need any of that.”

He explains, “These pictures remind me of you in so many ways, your natural beauty, your radiant smile, your fun loving personality, your sense of humor, and how much you love animals just to name a few.”

Finally, he notes, “I just wanted the world to get a little peek of all the amazing sides of you I get to see everyday. Thank you for loving me, I don’t know how you do it, but I’m glad you do. I love you SO. MUCH.”