Luke Combs Shares Sweet Valentine’s Message To Fiancée

February 14, 2020
Chuck, Rachael and Grunwald
Chuck, Rachael and Grunwald in the morning

© PictureGroup

Categories: 
Country

Luke Combs took to social media to share a sweet Valentine’s Day message to his fiancée, Nicole Hocking. 

“Happy Valentines Day to the love of my life @nicohocking,” he shares next to a series of photos. “I know you’re probably gonna kill me for using some of these photos because they don’t have filters or bomb ass lighting but you don’t need any of that.” 

He explains, “These pictures remind me of you in so many ways, your natural beauty, your radiant smile, your fun loving personality, your sense of humor, and how much you love animals just to name a few.” 

Finally, he notes, “I just wanted the world to get a little peek of all the amazing sides of you I get to see everyday. Thank you for loving me, I don’t know how you do it, but I’m glad you do. I love you SO. MUCH.”

Happy Valentines Day to the love of my life @nicohocking. I know you’re probably gonna kill me for using some of these photos because they don’t have filters or bomb ass lighting but you don’t need any of that. These pictures remind me of you in so many ways, your natural beauty, your radiant smile, your fun loving personality, your sense of humor, and how much you love animals just to name a few and I just wanted the world to get a little peek of all the amazing sides of you I get to see everyday. Thank you for loving me, I don’t know how you do it, but I’m glad you do. I love you SO. MUCH.

A post shared by Luke Combs -- (@lukecombs) on

Tags: 
Luke Combs

Recent Podcast Audio
Carly Pearce Reveals How The Lee Brice Single Came To Be WYCDFM: On-Demand
Jason Aldean Talks Family, Faster Horses And Producing Tyler Farr WYCDFM: On-Demand
Congratulations to Our Good Viviano Samaritan Of The Month WYCDFM: On-Demand
Faster Horses Lineup Announced! Live Nation's Brian O'Connell Talks with Chuck, Rachael and Grunwald WYCDFM: On-Demand
Comedy Songwriter Heywood Banks Talks with Chuck and Rachael WYCDFM: On-Demand
Lady A Talks Success Of 'What If I Never Get Over You?' WYCDFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes