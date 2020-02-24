Maren Morris Says She Doesn’t Understand Play Rooms

Maren Morris is getting ready to welcome her first child with husband Ryan Hurd, and she’s a little baffled about what to do with her home.

“Someone tell me wtf a ‘play room’ is,” Maren shared on social media. “When I was little, I’d play with Barbies in MY room but now people are telling me the Barbies get their OWN room."

She noted, “Not judging anybody, it just does not compute that a small kid gets two living spaces,” adding the hashtag, “#PsychoHomeRenoAt9MonthQueries.”

ONE MORE THING! It looks like Maren is getting ready to release a new single soon. She shared cover art for the “GIRL” track “To Hell and Back,” noting, “comin’ to your car (radio) soon.”