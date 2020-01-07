Maren Morris To Perform With Nashville Ballet

Maren Morris is headed to the ballet. The singer has signed on to perform at the Nashville Ballet’s annual Ballet Ball, taking place February 29th.

Maren will perform alongside the ballet’s professional company, with the event raising money to bring educational dance programming to families in underserved Middle Tennessee communities.

The event, which also features indie singer-songwriter Rayland Baxter, is by invitation only.

ONE MORE THING!

The singer recently took to Instagram to mark the seventh anniversary of her move to Nashville. “7 years ago today, I had short hair, some okay (alright, crap) demos in my pocket and moved into a Craigslist house sight unseen for $350 a month,” she shared. “I wrote with anyone + everyone who’d sit in a room with me. I got better, and I found my tribe of people I loved to create with.” She adds, “Cheers to 7 years, Nashville, and to the friends here I now am lucky to call family.” Check it out below: