Maren Morris To Perform With Nashville Ballet

January 7, 2020
Maren Morris performs on NBC's 'Today' at Rockefeller Plaza on March 8, 2019 in New York City

Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Country

Maren Morris is headed to the ballet. The singer has signed on to perform at the Nashville Ballet’s annual Ballet Ball, taking place February 29th. 

Maren will perform alongside the ballet’s professional company, with the event raising money to bring educational dance programming to families in underserved Middle Tennessee communities.

The event, which also features indie singer-songwriter Rayland Baxter, is by invitation only.

ONE MORE THING!

The singer recently took to Instagram to mark the seventh anniversary of her move to Nashville. “7 years ago today, I had short hair, some okay (alright, crap) demos in my pocket and moved into a Craigslist house sight unseen for $350 a month,” she shared. “I wrote with anyone + everyone who’d sit in a room with me. I got better, and I found my tribe of people I loved to create with.” She adds, “Cheers to 7 years, Nashville, and to the friends here I now am lucky to call family.” Check it out below: 

7 years ago today, I had short hair, some okay (alright, crap) demos in my pocket and moved into a Craigslist house sight unseen for $350 a month. I wrote with anyone + everyone who’d sit in a room with me. I got better, and I found my tribe of people I loved to create with and we’d geek out over The Cardigans and Sheryl Crow records. Looking at the gap between these photos, I actually do know where the time goes. It gets encapsulated in each fantastic, mundane, life-changing, soul-crushing, mediocre, hallelujah song in my catalogue. Cheers to 7 years, Nashville, and to the friends here I now am lucky to call family. ----

A post shared by Maren Morris (@marenmorris) on

Tags: 
maren morris
Nashville

