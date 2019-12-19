Maren Morris Reveals Special Gift She Got From Busbee’s Family
The late producer Busbee was very influential in Maren Morris’ career, and she’s definitely thinking about him this holiday season. In case you missed it, the singer recently shared a picture on social media of the special gift she got from the producer’s family, and it’s something she’s sure to always cherish.
Maren shared a picture of a piano, writing, “I was given busbee’s piano the day before we won album of the year for GIRL,” noting, “The one we recorded 80s Mercedes and Gold Love on.”
She adds, “I play a few crappy chords but I hear him in every one.”
As 2019 comes to a close, Maren took to Twitter to thank her fans for standing by her. “Thank you for being so sweet & patient with me these last couple weird/wonderful few months. 2019 has been full of loss but also so much gain,” she writes. “Excited to start writing again, meet this beautiful boy + also bring some really special shows into the fold. Seeing 2020 finally.”
