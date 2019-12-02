Midland's Mark Wystrach and Wife Welcome Daughter

Midland’s Mark Wystrach and his wife, Ty Haney announced the birth of their little girl on Friday (11-29.) Through a post on the mother’s Instagram, she wrote: “Sundance ‘Sunny’ Leon came into this world with a bang! It’s been a wild and unexpected week in the hospital, but we are all doing great and loving being together!”

On the same day, Midland posted this on Twitter: “We regretfully must postpone our upcoming tour due to a medical emergency following the birth of Mark and Ty’s baby. His daughter is expected to make a full recovery, but Mark is unable to be away from home until that happens. We are all incredibly saddened to delay the tour and are working hard to reschedule for next year. Mark and Ty will share more info when they feel comfortable.”