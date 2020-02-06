Midland's Mark Wystrach Shares Details Of Daughter's 'Scary' Birth

Midland lead singer Mark Wystrach's daughter was born a little over two months ago, and according to Wystrach, her birth was anything but peaceful. Sundance “Sunny” Leon and her mom, Tyler, almost didn't make it, and Mark is just now ready to open up about it and share the scary details.

Baby Sunny was delivered during an emergency C-section, leaving both mother and daughter in dire straits.

“We had a fetal to maternal hemorrhage, and we lost the baby’s heartbeat and my wife, Tyler’s, vitals were crashing," Wystrach recalled. "It was the scariest moment, the worst moment, and in a weird way, the best moment of your life, because you’re kind of experiencing all of that."

Wystrach went on to say, "It kinda rearranges your priorities and makes you grow up a bunch and kind of checks your ego back but because of that experience and we got really lucky, it’s weird how life ends up being a gift, because it teaches you the greatest lesson, that this life is a gift and you can’t take it for granted.”

Sunny and Tyler are doing just fine now. Mark is spending as much time at home with them as he can in between Midland’s "Electric Rodeo Tour" dates.

The group's new single is called “Cheatin’ Songs.”