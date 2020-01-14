Miranda Lambert Celebrates First Responders On Her Wildcard Tour

Miranda Lambert announced that she’ll be honoring local heroes during her "Wildcard Tour." At each stop on the tour Miranda will be giving away two concert tickets and two meet and greet passes to special first responders.

Miranda says she came up with the idea after calling into a local radio show to give a shout out to her husband, Brendan McLoughlin. Brendan is a New York City police officer, so Lambert knows firsthand the weight of responsibility placed on first responders and their loved ones.

“I wanted to be able to spread that to every city we’re visiting on the Wildcard Tour,” Miranda shares, “and say thank you to the brave men and women who keep those places safe." She adds, “It’s been incredibly inspiring to hear stories of local heroes, and I’m honored to have them as our guests every night.”

Fans can now nominate deserving first responders who they think deserve the special tickets through their local radio stations.

The Wildcard Tour gets underway on Jan. 16th in Tupelo, Miss. with special guests Cody Johnson and LANCO.

In the meantime, Miranda is climbing the charts with her latest single, "Bluebird."