Miranda Lambert & Hubby Celebrate First Holiday As A Married Couple

December 27, 2019
Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Country

Miranda Lambert spent Christmas in Texas with hubby Brendan McLoughlin, their first Christmas holiday together as a married couple.

The singer shared a series of photos over the holidays, including one of just she and her hubby, and one of her dogs and another of all her pooches, which read “Love from the McLoughlin herd.”

She captioned the shots, “Merry Texmas Y’all! --❤️ #soPLAIDtobehome #famdamnly #furbabies #70andsunny #warmwishes☀️ #pineywoods “

Merry Texmas Y’all! --❤️ #soPLAIDtobehome #famdamnly #furbabies #70andsunny #warmwishes☀️ #pineywoods

A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on

miranda lambert
Brendan Mcloughlin
First Christmas
Texas

