Morgan Wallen Drops New Song “This Bar”

Morgan Wallen closed out 2019 with a new song. Just before ringing in 2020 the singer dropped the new tune “This Bar.”

Wrote this song with my buddies about some moments and times in my life that have made me who I am today. Some good, some bad, but all of em I can look back on and grin a little. Hope it makes you do the same. Be safe in whatever Bar you find yourself in tonight. Happy New Years. pic.twitter.com/jyHtHRlTjW — morgan wallen (@MorganWallen) December 31, 2019