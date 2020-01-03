Morgan Wallen Drops New Song “This Bar”

January 3, 2020
Chuck Rachael Grunwald Morning Show Jessie
Chuck, Rachael and Grunwald in the morning

© Sipa USA

Categories: 
Country

Morgan Wallen closed out 2019 with a new song. Just before ringing in 2020 the singer dropped the new tune “This Bar.” 

‘Wrote this song with my buddies about some moments and times in my life that have made me who I am today,” he shared. “Some good, some bad, but all of em I can look back on and grin a little.”

He adds, “Hope it makes you do the same.”

 

Tags: 
Morgan Wallen
new song
new music
This Bar

Recent Podcast Audio
Chuck, Rachael, And Grunwald Talk To Jason Aldean WYCDFM: On-Demand
Rob + Holly Talk To Brothers Osborne About Halftime Show WYCDFM: On-Demand
Chuck, Rachael, And Grunwald Talk To Garth Brooks Part 2 WYCDFM: On-Demand
Chuck, Rachael, And Grunwald Talk To Garth Brooks Part 1 WYCDFM: On-Demand
Garth Brooks Talks To WYCD Listener Jenna... Gives Her Big Surprise! WYCDFM: On-Demand
Chuck, Rachael, And Grunwald Talk To Jerry From Greenhouse Dispensary WYCDFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes