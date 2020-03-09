Nashville Artists Hold Benefit Concert For Tornado Relief

The Nashville music community is coming together for a benefit concert to help the folks affected by the devastating tornados that hit Nashville and other parts of Tennessee last week.

“To Nashville With Love” will take place tonight (3/9) at Nashville’s Marathon Music Works, with a lineup that includes Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne, The Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach, Ashley McBryde, Jason Isbell, Margo Price, Sheryl Crow, YOLA, Soccer Mommy and more.

Brothers Osbourne promoted the event on their Instagram account, writing, "Honored to be a part of this event. Let’s do this Nashville. See y’all Monday."

Tickets for the show have already sold out, with 100% of proceeds going to the "To Nashville, With Love Fund," which will benefit disaster relief and mental health organizations.