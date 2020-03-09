Nashville Artists Hold Benefit Concert For Tornado Relief

March 9, 2020
Chuck, Rachael and Grunwald
Chuck, Rachael and Grunwald in the morning
I Believe In Nashville Logo Painted on Demolished Building Following Tornado

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Categories: 
Country
News

The Nashville music community is coming together for a benefit concert to help the folks affected by the devastating tornados that hit Nashville and other parts of Tennessee last week. 

“To Nashville With Love” will take place tonight (3/9) at Nashville’s Marathon Music Works, with a lineup that includes Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne, The Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach, Ashley McBryde, Jason Isbell, Margo Price, Sheryl Crow, YOLA, Soccer Mommy and more.

Brothers Osbourne promoted the event on their Instagram account, writing, "Honored to be a part of this event. Let’s do this Nashville. See y’all Monday."

Honored to be a part of this event. Let’s do this Nashville. See y’all Monday.

A post shared by Brothers Osborne (@brothersosborne) on

Tickets for the show have already sold out, with 100% of proceeds going to the "To Nashville, With Love Fund," which will benefit disaster relief and mental health organizations. 

Tags: 
Nashville
Tornado
Brandi Carlile
Brothers Osbourne

Recent Podcast Audio
Grunwald's DJ Walking - Kate's Snowday WYCDFM: On-Demand
Chuck, Rachael and Grunwald's "I Love You, Man" Mardi Gras Edition WYCDFM: On-Demand
Carly Pearce Reveals How The Lee Brice Single Came To Be WYCDFM: On-Demand
Jason Aldean Talks Family, Faster Horses And Producing Tyler Farr WYCDFM: On-Demand
Congratulations to Our Good Viviano Samaritan Of The Month WYCDFM: On-Demand
Faster Horses Lineup Announced! Live Nation's Brian O'Connell Talks with Chuck, Rachael and Grunwald WYCDFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes