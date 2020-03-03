Peter Weber and Bachelor Producer Julie LaPlaca Rumored To Be An Item

With Season 24 of "The Bachelor" winding down, the rumors are flying. One rumor in particular has picked up a lot of traction in recent weeks - that Pilot Pete Weber might not be giving the rose to either of the remaining contestants.

Last night (3/2) we got a dramatic preview of what’s to come during next week’s two-night finale. Peter confesses his love for Madison, he breaks down, basically everyone breaks down, and then Chris Harrison tells Peter something game-changing, which you’ll have to wait until next week to find out.

Video of Sneak Peek: The Bachelor 2020 Season Finale - The Bachelor

Fans are also speculating that Peter is involved off-camera with Bachelor producer Julie LaPlaca. The two were photographed out to dinner together with their families on New Year's Eve.

Additional footage is said to exist of Peter and Julie at a winery with Peter's mother, Barbara, who has been featured on several episodes of "The Bachelor."

Both ABC executive Rob Mills and host Chris Harrison have egged on the speculation, reminding fans that the show's producers spend an awful lot of time with Peter. It's possible the two caught feelings during all of that qulity time.

Chris Harrison had posted a picutre of himself with Peter, Julie, and another crew member on Instagram. Access Daily hosts, Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover called him on it, wondering if the two were dating.

Harrison swore he didn't mean to suggest that anything was going on between Peter and Julie, but hinted that the show would be open to the possibility. "The only rules are Peter needs to have the best opportunity to find love," Harrison says. "If something were to mess that up, then we would try to step in."

Video of Chris Harrison On Peter Weber And &#039;Bachelor&#039; Producer Theory: &#039;It&#039;s An Intimate Relationship’

LaPlaca has been a producer on "The Bachelor" since 2014. Back in December, she took to Instagram to celebrate the start of Pete's journey. "1 more month til this bachelor takes off on the greatest flight of his life! #TheBachelor #bachelornation," she wrote under a picture of her and Pilot Pete.

“The Bachelor” Finale airs Monday at 8pm ET on ABC.